Danyelle Noble, a 33-year-old virgin from Florida, has shared her 12 requirements for the person she will lose her virginity to. She is determined to stay single and celibate until she finds the right match who meets all her criteria.

Danyelle has high standards and is not willing to settle for just anyone. She values qualities such as being family-oriented, genuine, kind-hearted, taller than her, having an athletic build, loving to travel and the outdoors, being daring, never been married before, having a sense of humor, stability, and most importantly, respecting her.

She is not afraid to be upfront about her virginity with potential partners and will walk away if they are not okay with it. Danyelle believes in waiting for the right person because she does not want to end up in a divorce like her parents.

Despite facing challenges in the dating world and having limited success with traditional dating methods, Danyelle remains hopeful that her perfect match is out there. She is open to the idea that her soulmate may be in another country and trusts that God has a plan for her love life.

Danyelle emphasizes the importance of self-sufficiency and independence, stating that she is content being alone and can afford everything on her own. She wants a partner who shares her values and goals in life, and is not willing to settle for anything less.

While Danyelle has faced setbacks in her search for love, she remains optimistic that the right person will come along at the right time. She plans to continue living her life to the fullest and enjoying her passions until she meets the person who will truly click with her.

Danyelle’s story is a reminder that it is okay to have high standards and wait for the right person, even if it means staying single for longer than expected. Her journey towards finding love serves as an inspiration for others who may be struggling in their own search for a meaningful relationship.