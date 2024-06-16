Cate Blanchett’s son, Dashiell John Upton, is following in his famous mother’s footsteps by pursuing a career in Hollywood. However, unlike his mother, Dashiell prefers to work behind the camera. His first production job was in the camera department of Ryan Gosling’s film, The Fall Guy, where he worked as an assistant for five months.

Despite his mother’s fame, Dashiell chose not to mention her on set, wanting to prove himself based on his own merit. This shows his dedication and commitment to his work in the film industry.

Dashiell is the oldest child of Cate Blanchett and her husband, Andrew Upton. The couple has four children in total, with Dashiell being the eldest at 22 years old. The family has kept a low profile, with few public photos of the children available. This intentional privacy reflects Blanchett’s desire to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

In May 2023, Dashiell made a public appearance with his mother at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon. He looked dashing in a simple tuxedo, while Blanchett stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. This event showcased Dashiell’s growing presence in the film industry and his support for his mother’s work.

Before his work on The Fall Guy, Dashiell attended film school to hone his skills and knowledge in the industry. This educational background prepared him for his role in production and helped him secure his first job in the camera department of a major film.

Overall, Dashiell John Upton is carving out his own path in Hollywood, separate from his mother’s legacy. His dedication to his work, commitment to learning, and desire to prove himself based on merit are all qualities that will serve him well as he continues to pursue a career in the film industry. With a supportive family behind him, including his famous mother, Dashiell is poised to make waves in Hollywood in his own right.