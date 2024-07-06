Danny Trejo recently made headlines after claiming that he and his friends were targeted in a recent altercation during a Fourth of July parade due to their Mexican descent. The actor, known for his roles in movies like “Machete” and “From Dusk Till Dawn,” expressed his disappointment in the situation, stating that he felt sad that there are still people who harbor discriminatory feelings towards others based on ethnicity.

According to Trejo, the incident began when a water balloon was thrown at his lowrider convertible during the parade, causing him to believe that it was acid due to a comment made by someone nearby. This led to a physical confrontation between Trejo, his friends, and the individuals who allegedly targeted them. Trejo mentioned that he regretted his actions during the altercation and expressed sadness over the fact that some individuals resorted to violence to ruin what should have been a day of celebration.

One of Trejo’s friends who was present during the incident also spoke out, showing bruises on his arms that he claimed were a result of the attack. Both Trejo and his friend emphasized that they felt the attackers should be ashamed of their behavior, especially for targeting individuals who were simply trying to enjoy the holiday festivities.

Despite the physical altercation, Trejo reassured the public that he was alright and that the attackers were unable to cause him any serious harm. The 80-year-old actor even found humor in the situation, joking that it was embarrassing for grown men to attack someone his age and see him still standing and laughing afterwards.

Trejo’s experience sheds light on the ongoing issue of xenophobia and discrimination that continues to affect individuals of different ethnic backgrounds. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting inclusivity and understanding among people, regardless of their cultural heritage. Trejo’s decision to speak out about the incident not only raises awareness about the issue but also encourages others to stand up against discrimination in all its forms.