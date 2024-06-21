The season finale of ‘OutDaughtered’ is set to air on June 25th on TLC. In the upcoming episode, Danielle Busby opens up about the challenges she faces in trying to evenly divide her time among her six daughters. She shares her thoughts on motherhood, stress, and a recent therapy session that took place while the Busby family was at Disney World.

Danielle, who is the mother of 13-year-old Blayke and 9-year-old quintuplets Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate, expresses her deep love for her children but admits to feeling like she falls short in meeting their needs. She questions whether she has done enough for each of her daughters, despite her immense love for them.

In a candid moment with her sisters Ashley and Crystal, Danielle discusses her feelings of guilt and failure. Her sisters express concern that Danielle is pushing herself too hard and advise her to slow down and take a break. They suggest that she give therapy another try, as they believe it could be beneficial for her emotional well-being.

Danielle reveals that she previously attended therapy but did not find it helpful. She explains that while she found it easy to talk to her therapist, she struggled to reflect on herself and did not feel like she received any valuable advice. Despite this, her sisters encourage her to give therapy another chance and offer to accompany her for support.

As Danielle grapples with the pressure of being emotionally available for her six daughters, she acknowledges the importance of seeking help and support. She recognizes that her well-being directly impacts her ability to be there for her children and is willing to explore different avenues, including therapy, to improve her mental health.

The season finale of ‘OutDaughtered’ promises to be an emotional and insightful episode, shedding light on the realities of parenting and the challenges that come with balancing multiple responsibilities. Viewers can tune in on June 25th to see how Danielle navigates her journey towards self-care and emotional well-being, all while caring for her large and loving family.