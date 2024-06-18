Daniel Radcliffe took the stage at the Tony Awards 2024 to praise his partner, Erin Darke, and their son. The night was filled with excitement and celebration as various productions were recognized for their outstanding performances.

Among the winners were Angelina and Vivienne Jolie, whose production of The Outsiders took home the top honor for Best Musical. Other notable winners included Sarah Paulson for Best Actress in a Play for her role in Appropriate, and Kara Young for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for her performance in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch.

In the musical category, Jonathan Groff won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along, while Maleah Joi Moon took home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Hell’s Kitchen.

Daniel Radcliffe himself was honored with the award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along. Kecia Lewis also won for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her role in Hell’s Kitchen.

The awards also recognized the behind-the-scenes talent, with Tom Scutt winning Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and Ryan Rumery earning Best Sound Design of a Play for Stereophonic.

Danya Taymor won Best Direction of a Musical for The Outsiders, while Justin Peck took home the award for Best Choreography for Illinoise.

Overall, the Tony Awards 2024 was a night filled with well-deserved recognition for the talented individuals who contribute to the world of theater. Daniel Radcliffe’s heartfelt praise for his family added an extra touch of warmth to the evening, making it a memorable event for all involved.