Dani Dyer and her boyfriend, Jarrod Bowen, have announced their engagement after three years of dating. The couple, both 27, shared their joyous news on Instagram, revealing a beautiful gold band and a huge diamond ring. Jarrod, who plays for England and West Ham, proposed to Dani while on holiday after his participation in the Euros.

The couple, who are parents to twin daughters Summer and Star, as well as Dani’s son Santiago from a previous relationship, have been enjoying a relaxing holiday following their engagement. Jarrod, who has stepped up as a father figure to Santiago, has become an integral part of their family.

Their friends and fans have inundated them with messages of congratulations, expressing their happiness for the couple. Dani and Jarrod have been open about their relationship, with Dani emphasizing that her children are her top priority. She has spoken about how Jarrod has embraced his role as a stepdad and how their family has grown closer together.

Jarrod’s relationship with Dani’s father, Danny Dyer, has also been highlighted, with Danny joking about how much he loves his daughter’s boyfriend. He has expressed his approval of Jarrod and his happiness for the couple.

Despite their early days, Dani and Jarrod’s relationship has blossomed into a loving partnership, with their engagement marking a new chapter in their lives. The couple’s journey together has been filled with love, support, and the blending of their families into one cohesive unit.

As they move forward towards marriage, Dani and Jarrod are excited about the future and the prospect of becoming husband and wife. Their engagement has been met with overwhelming positivity and well-wishes from those around them, solidifying their bond and commitment to each other.