The Strictly Come Dancing professionals are feeling abandoned by their former celebrity partners as allegations of abuse and bullying continue to surface. Many of the dancers are reportedly distraught and stressed as more celebrities come forward with accusations. While BBC chief Tim Davie has apologized for the mistreatment some celebrities have experienced, the dance professionals are calling for more rigorous psychological testing during casting to prevent future issues. Despite the turmoil, the professionals have returned to rehearsals, showing support for the show.

In the wake of the scandal, former contestants are forming a support group to discuss their experiences with the pros on the show. The ongoing misconduct chaos has put the show in ‘panic mode’ as BBC bosses consider making significant changes to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved. There is speculation that some of the longest-serving dancers may be at risk of losing their jobs due to the recent events.

The controversy has also put the job of Suzy Lamb, the top boss of BBC Studios, in jeopardy. The scandal surrounding the show could impact her chances of securing a newly merged role within the corporation. The future of Strictly Come Dancing remains uncertain as more allegations come to light, and former contestants speak out about their experiences on the show.

One notable incident involved former contestant Will Bayley, who claimed he sustained a lifelong injury during a performance on the show. He accused his partner, Janette Manrara, of making him redo a jump that led to the injury. However, Janette’s representative denied any complaints about her training methods and emphasized that the safety and enjoyment of her partners were always a priority.

As the show navigates through the ongoing controversy, it remains to be seen how BBC bosses will address the concerns raised by former contestants and professionals. The future of Strictly Come Dancing hangs in the balance as the show’s reputation faces scrutiny amidst allegations of mistreatment and misconduct.