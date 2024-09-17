Dancing With the Stars: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Offscreen Relationships

With the highly anticipated 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars kicking off on September 17th, fans are eagerly awaiting the drama, the passion, and of course, the offscreen relationships that often blossom between the celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners. While the show is known for its dazzling choreography and fierce competition for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, it’s the behind-the-scenes romances that often steal the spotlight.

Harry Jowsey’s Lavish Gift to Rylee Arnold

One of the most talked-about offscreen relationships in recent memory is that of Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold. The pair caused quite a stir when Harry gifted Rylee a stunning $14,600 diamond bracelet, sparking rumors of a budding romance between the two. While neither Harry nor Rylee have confirmed or denied the speculation, fans are eagerly watching to see if their chemistry on the dance floor will translate into something more offstage.

The History of Romance on Dancing With the Stars

Over the years, Dancing With the Stars has been the backdrop for numerous romances, both real and rumored, between celebrities and their dance partners. From showmances that fizzled out once the cameras stopped rolling to lasting relationships that led to marriage and even children, the show has seen it all. Let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable couples from past seasons:

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino:

During season 31, the former Bachelorette and Jersey Shore star sparked dating rumors with their flirtatious exchanges on social media. However, their friendship ultimately prevailed, and Gabby went on to find love with comedian Robby Hoffman.

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant:

After confirming their romance on Valentine’s Day following their stint on season 31, the couple announced their engagement in December 2023, solidifying their love both on and off the dance floor.

Alek Skarlatos & Emma Slater:

While Alek and Emma’s chemistry was undeniable during season 21, their relationship never progressed beyond friendship. Despite their flirtations and Alek’s blush-inducing comments about Emma, the two remained just friends after the show.

Emma Slater & Sasha Farber:

After dating on and off since 2011, Emma and Sasha got engaged live on the show in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018. However, after four years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2022, proving that not all DWTS romances have a fairy-tale ending.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson:

Val and Jenna’s love story began in 2015 and culminated in a beautiful wedding in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, son Rome Valentin, in January 2023, solidifying their status as one of DWTS’ success stories.

From Showmances to Real Love: The Evolution of Dancing With the Stars Relationships

While some Dancing With the Stars relationships are purely for show, others have blossomed into lasting love stories that have captured the hearts of fans around the world. From engagements and weddings to the arrival of children, the show has seen its fair share of romantic milestones over the years. As the 33rd season unfolds, viewers can’t help but wonder which couples will sizzle on the dance floor and which will find true love beyond the glitz and glamour of the ballroom.