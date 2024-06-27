Groove Armada, a popular dance act with a history of top hits, was set to perform an intimate DJ set at Glastonbury but had to cancel due to concerns about crowd safety. The festival organisers decided to move their performance to larger stages to accommodate their fans. Despite this setback, fans can still catch Groove Armada at the Glade on Sunday and a B2B set with Eats Everything at Levels on Saturday. The duo, consisting of Andy Cato and Tom Findlay, gained fame with hits like Song 4 Mutya in 2007.

In more exciting news, British rock band Kasabian is set to make a surprise appearance at Glastonbury this year, marking their return to the festival after a decade. The band will be playing at Woodsies on Saturday at 6pm, adding to the already star-studded lineup. Fans can expect a hit-packed set led by frontman Serge Pizzorno, and the hour-long performance is sure to be a highlight of the weekend.

Kasabian’s upcoming performance comes at a time when Glastonbury is buzzing with anticipation, with headliners like Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and SZA taking the stage. The festival boasts a diverse lineup across multiple stages, offering something for every music lover. From iconic acts like LCD Soundsystem and The National to up-and-coming artists like Arlo Parks and Remi Wolf, Glastonbury promises a weekend of unforgettable performances.

As fans gear up for the festivities, the addition of Kasabian to the lineup has created a new level of excitement. The band’s history of chart-topping albums and energetic live shows make them a perfect fit for the festival environment. With their set at Woodsies set to coincide with Coldplay’s headline slot, festival-goers can look forward to a weekend filled with incredible music and unforgettable moments.

Overall, Glastonbury 2024 is shaping up to be a celebration of music in all its forms, from dance acts like Groove Armada to rock bands like Kasabian. With a lineup that spans genres and generations, the festival continues to be a must-attend event for music enthusiasts around the world. So whether you’re a longtime fan of Kasabian or discovering Groove Armada for the first time, Glastonbury promises an experience like no other.