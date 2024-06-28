Hulu has decided not to renew The D’Amelio Show for a fourth season, bringing an end to the popular reality series that followed the lives of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with their parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio. The news of the show’s cancellation came as a surprise to fans, as the core cast members have yet to publicly address the decision.

The D’Amelio Show first premiered in September 2021, showcasing the D’Amelio family’s journey to fame and success on social media. Charli, with 156 million followers on TikTok, and Dixie, with 56 million followers, quickly became household names during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show received positive feedback from viewers and even won the award for Best New Unscripted Series at the MTV Awards in 2022.

During an interview at the MTV Awards, the D’Amelio family expressed their excitement about the show and their plans for future seasons. However, it seems that something has changed since then, leading to the decision to end the series after its third season. The reasons behind this choice remain unknown, leaving fans curious about what prompted the family and Hulu to part ways.

Despite the show’s cancellation, the D’Amelio family continues to make headlines, with Charli recently ending her relationship with Landon Barker, the son of musician Travis Barker. The family’s social media presence and influence are still strong, as they remain active and engaged with their millions of followers across various platforms.

As the D’Amelio family moves on from their reality show, fans can expect to see more content from them in the future. Whether it’s through social media collaborations, brand partnerships, or other projects, the D’Amelios are sure to stay in the spotlight and continue to share their lives with their dedicated fan base. While The D’Amelio Show may be coming to an end, the family’s journey is far from over, and their loyal supporters will undoubtedly follow them wherever they go.