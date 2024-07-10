Soap opera icon Pat Colbert, best known for her role as Dora Mae on the hit show Dallas, has passed away at the age of 77 after battling three strokes over the past decade. Colbert’s portrayal of Dora Mae, the manager of the Oil Baron’s Club, captivated audiences during her time on the series from 1983 until its final season in 1991.

In addition to her memorable role on Dallas, Colbert appeared in various other television shows and films throughout her career. She showcased her talent in series like Sisters and True Colors, as well as in the movie Leonard Part 6 alongside Bill Cosby. Despite facing health challenges, Colbert continued to work in the industry, leaving a lasting impact on those around her.

Born in Los Angeles on January 16, 1947, Colbert’s career spanned several decades and included roles in popular shows like Fall Guy and Capitol. Her diverse acting credits showcased her versatility as a performer and solidified her status as a beloved figure in the entertainment world.

Colbert’s contribution to the entertainment industry as the only recurring African-American character on Dallas was significant. Her portrayal of Dora Mae, though not always central to the main storyline, added depth and diversity to the show’s ensemble cast. Her grace and intelligence shone through in every scene, earning her respect and admiration from both viewers and colleagues alike.

As fans mourn the loss of this talented actress, they are left with cherished memories of her impactful performances on screen. Colbert’s legacy as a trailblazer in the industry will continue to inspire future generations of actors and actresses.

A funeral service to honor Colbert’s life and legacy is scheduled for July 20, allowing friends, family, and fans to pay their final respects to the late star. As the entertainment world remembers her contributions, Colbert’s influence will undoubtedly live on through her work and the lives she touched during her remarkable career.