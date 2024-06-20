Dakota Johnson faced a wardrobe malfunction while on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ recently. The incident occurred live on air during the interview with host Jimmy Kimmel. Despite the mishap, Dakota handled the situation like a pro and continued with the interview without missing a beat. This is not the first time the actress has had wardrobe troubles, as she previously struggled with her dress during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

However, fashion mishaps aside, Dakota is excited about her new movie, ‘Daddio,’ where she stars alongside Sean Penn. The film tells the story of Girlie, played by Dakota, who opens up to her taxi driver, Clark, played by Sean, about her life during a ride from JFK airport in New York City. Dakota expressed her enthusiasm for the project in an interview, highlighting the unique and challenging production process that drew her to the film.

‘Daddio’ is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, June 28, offering audiences a different and contained cinematic experience. The movie promises to be a compelling and heartfelt story that showcases the talent and dedication of the cast and crew. Fans of Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn can look forward to seeing them in this thought-provoking and engaging film that is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.