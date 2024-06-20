Dakota Johnson experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the left strap of her dress broke, almost causing it to fall off. The actress handled the situation with humor as she held on to her dress to prevent any further mishaps.

Despite the dress incident, Dakota and Jimmy continued their interview, sharing insights into their lives as neighbors in Los Angeles. Dakota revealed that she doesn’t spend much time at her house due to ongoing construction. She also shared a story about a tree falling on her house during a storm, leading to a humorous debate with Jimmy about tree maintenance.

In another candid moment, Dakota recalled a memorable exchange with Ellen DeGeneres about not being invited to her birthday party. The actress made sure to include Ellen on the guest list for her next party, showcasing her straightforward and honest personality.

Dakota also opened up about her experience filming the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, revealing the challenges of working with author E.L. James. She expressed her thoughts on the creative control exerted by the author and how it impacted the movie adaptation of the popular books.

Additionally, Dakota addressed a viral moment involving limes during a house tour, admitting that she is actually allergic to limes despite her previous comments. She also discussed the internet’s fascination with a line from the Madame Web trailer and her confusion over its popularity.

The actress shared her views on Hollywood’s nepotism debate, calling it annoying and boring. She also revealed a quirky habit of removing her hair extensions at parties and giving them to other guests to avoid discomfort.

Sleep is a top priority for Dakota, who emphasized the importance of getting at least 10 hours of sleep to function properly. She also showcased a unique talent of fitting various objects in her gap teeth, demonstrating her sense of humor and lighthearted personality.

Overall, Dakota Johnson’s candid and humorous approach to various situations highlights her authenticity and willingness to speak her mind, making her a refreshing presence in the entertainment industry.