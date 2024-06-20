Dakota Johnson had a memorable moment on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she experienced a wardrobe malfunction during the interview. The 34-year-old actress, known for her viral moments, was seen grabbing onto the strap of her black gown after it broke in the middle of the conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel. Despite the mishap, Johnson laughed it off and continued with the interview, discussing her new film with Sean Penn and sharing anecdotes about receiving anonymous photos for the movie.

This incident adds to a list of memorable moments involving Dakota Johnson. In a previous interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she made headlines by calling out the comedian for not attending her birthday party. The moment quickly became a meme and showcased Johnson’s candid and humorous personality. Additionally, she had a fun interaction with limes, expressing her love for them in one interview but later revealing her mild allergy to the fruit on another talk show appearance.

Dakota Johnson’s ability to handle unexpected situations with grace and humor has endeared her to fans and made her a popular figure in Hollywood. Despite the wardrobe malfunction on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she handled the situation with poise and continued to engage with the audience and host. This incident is just another example of Johnson’s ability to turn unexpected moments into memorable experiences that showcase her authenticity and charm.

As Dakota Johnson continues to make headlines with her candid interviews and viral moments, fans can look forward to more entertaining and relatable stories from the talented actress. Her ability to laugh off mishaps and connect with audiences on a personal level sets her apart in the world of entertainment and ensures that her presence will continue to be felt in the industry for years to come.