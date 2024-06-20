Dakota Johnson made quite the statement in an elegant all-white outfit as she arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old actress, known for her roles in various films and TV shows, including Daddio, stunned in a long white jacket paired with loose trousers and pointy white heels. Dakota, the daughter of Hollywood stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, completed her look with stylish accessories like sunglasses, a necklace, and rings. Her long brown hair cascaded down in soft curls, and she opted for minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dakota was praised by her Daddio co-star Sean Penn, who spoke highly of working with her on the upcoming film. Sean, who also happens to be Dakota’s neighbor in Malibu, California, shared that she brought him the script for the movie by Christy Hall, which he described as ‘a gift.’ Daddio follows the story of a cabbie played by Sean and a young woman played by Dakota, as they engage in unexpected conversations in New York City. Sean shared insights into the filming process, mentioning that they used LED screens to create the illusion of driving around the city.

Apart from Daddio, Dakota is also involved in other projects like the comedy-drama film Am I OK? directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The movie, in which Dakota plays a significant role, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was released on Max in June. Additionally, Dakota recently completed filming for the romantic-comedy Materialists, where she stars alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. The talented actress has been in a relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin since 2017, showcasing her versatility both on and off the screen.

Dakota’s fashion choices and professional collaborations continue to capture the attention of fans and critics alike, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With a promising lineup of films and projects on the horizon, Dakota Johnson’s star is undoubtedly on the rise, and audiences can look forward to seeing more of her captivating performances in the future.