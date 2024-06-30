Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were seen at Glastonbury, where Chris’s kids, Apple and Moses, joined them to watch Coldplay’s performance. Dakota and Chris have been engaged for years, according to reports. They first sparked dating rumors in 2017, and Dakota has been a supportive presence at Chris’s concerts. She has expressed her love for his children and her openness to becoming a mother herself someday.

In a candid TV moment, Dakota called out Ellen DeGeneres for not attending her birthday party, showing her witty and straightforward personality. She also opened up about her experience filming the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, revealing the challenges they faced due to creative differences with the author, E.L. James. Dakota shared her allergic reaction to limes, which she previously claimed to love, and her confusion over the viral memes that followed.

Dakota’s straightforward and honest approach extends to her thoughts on Hollywood’s nepotism debate and her unusual habit of taking out her hair extensions at parties. She values sleep above all else and has a unique talent for fitting various objects in her gap teeth, as shown in a fun video she made in 2017.

Overall, Dakota Johnson’s refreshing honesty and down-to-earth personality shine through in her various interviews and public appearances. Her openness about her experiences in Hollywood and personal life makes her a relatable and genuine celebrity in the entertainment industry.