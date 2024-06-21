Daisy May Cooper recently stepped out with her boyfriend Anthony Huggins and their new baby boy Benji in their first public appearance together since Benji’s birth earlier this month. Daisy, looking stunning in a black mini wrap dress, revealed that Benji arrived ‘earlier than expected’ and had to spend time in the neonatal unit. However, Daisy shared that her newborn is doing well and the family visited Cirencester Library to make his arrival official.

Daisy appeared red carpet-ready in her lace-trimmed black dress and sparkly silver mules, paired with glam makeup and a chic up-do. She was seen carrying bottles of milk for little Benji while Anthony pushed the buggy. Benji, wrapped in a blue blanket, looked cozy and content during the outing.

The couple’s relationship has been a source of joy for Daisy, who previously expressed the importance of being with a partner who is kind and supportive. Anthony, a DJ, has two children from a previous relationship and has blended seamlessly into Daisy’s family life. The couple met on the dating app Hinge and have been enjoying each other’s company ever since.

Daisy, who is already a mother to two children from her previous marriage, has been open about her weight loss journey and the positive impact of her relationship with Anthony on her well-being. She shared that love is about acceptance and mutual respect, highlighting the importance of a healthy and supportive partnership.

Despite the challenges of divorce and past relationship struggles, Daisy’s positive outlook and newfound happiness shine through in her recent public appearance. Her journey to motherhood with Anthony and the arrival of baby Benji mark a new chapter filled with love and joy for the family.

As Daisy continues to embrace motherhood and her evolving relationship with Anthony, fans can’t help but admire her resilience and positive spirit. With Benji’s arrival bringing new blessings and happiness, Daisy’s journey is a testament to the power of love, acceptance, and growth in the face of life’s challenges.