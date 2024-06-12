Washington D.C. is buzzing with excitement as the legendary HFStival is set to make a comeback. This iconic music festival, originally launched by the alternative rock station WHFS in 1990, was a staple in the city’s concert scene during the ’90s and early 2000s. Bands like No Doubt, the Violent Femmes, and the Ramones used to rock RFK Stadium, creating an electrifying atmosphere that drew in thousands of screaming fans.

Now, I.M.P., the parent company of 9:30 Club, is reviving the nostalgia of the HFStival by bringing back some of the beloved bands from the ’90s and 2000s to Nationals Park. The lineup for HFStival 2024 includes iconic names such as The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Incubus, and many more. Fans of the festival will be pleased to know that this year’s event will feature a single stage setup, reminiscent of the early days of HFStival.

Jen Hass, I.M.P.’s co-director of booking, shared that the goal of this year’s HFStival is to bring together bands that were part of the original lineup, as well as those who have built lasting careers since then. The festival aims to capture the nostalgic essence of HFStival while also celebrating the legacy of these iconic bands.

Ticket sales for HFStival will be conducted through a lottery system, where fans can request tickets and find out if they were successful in securing them. Prices for tickets range from $150 to $475, with VIP tickets offering exclusive perks such as complimentary draft beer, access to VIP areas, and special merchandise. The deadline to submit ticket requests is June 16, with confirmation emails to be sent out on June 21.

As the excitement builds for the return of HFStival, fans are eager to relive the magic of the ’90s and 2000s rock scene that made this festival a beloved tradition in Washington D.C. Get ready to rock out and experience the nostalgia of HFStival like never before!