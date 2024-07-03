True Thompson’s older sister is stealing the spotlight with her adorable moments captured in pictures. The famous offspring of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has been showing off her big sister skills ever since welcoming her baby brother to the family in summer 2022. Their journey to expand the family was not an easy one, as Khloé faced challenges along the way, but finally, her wish came true.

One of the heartwarming photos shows True spending quality time with her dad, Tristan Thompson, and her half-brother, Prince, whom Tristan shares with his ex, Jordan Craig. The trio looked happy as they posed for a picture together. True also showed off her sporty side in another photo, sporting her very own basketball jersey, looking all grown up.

In a fashionable twist, True threw up some peace signs for the camera as she posed for her famous mama, Khloé Kardashian. Dressed in a fur coat and matching colorful UGG slippers, True exuded style and personality. Another photo captured True looking pretty in pink, rocking a pink tank top tucked into a matching skirt, complete with stylish light pink crocs.

Khloé couldn’t help but gush over her “happy sweet girl” as she posed next to a stunning flower display featuring a purple cat. True’s fashionista side was also on display as she rocked a stylish Gucci ensemble consisting of a colorful jacket over a patterned dress paired with Gucci combat boots. The pictures captured True in various settings, from enjoying the good life on a private jet while snacking on chips and playing on her iPad.

Despite the challenges Khloé faced on her journey to expand her family, the bond between True and her baby brother seems stronger than ever. True is loving her role as a big sister and is embracing every moment with her sibling. The adorable moments captured in the photos show the love, joy, and connection shared between True and her family.

As True continues to grow and thrive in her role as an older sister, fans can’t help but admire her cuteness and charm. The photos serve as a reminder of the precious moments that True and her family share, creating memories that will last a lifetime. True Thompson’s older sister is truly a shining star, stealing hearts with her adorable moments captured in pictures.