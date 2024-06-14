Culture Club, the iconic band fronted by Boy George, is set to embark on a winter tour across the UK and Ireland. Fans can now purchase tickets for the highly anticipated tour, which will feature performances in major arenas in cities such as Dublin, Liverpool, Leeds, and London.

The band will be celebrating their first two albums, ‘Kissing To Be Clever’ and ‘Colour By Numbers’, by performing them in their entirety and in the original order. This tour, aptly named ‘The Zero Arguments Tour’, promises to be a special experience for fans as they get to hear some of their favorite songs that have never been performed live before.

Joining Culture Club on this tour will be Tony Hadley, who will treat the audience to a set of his greatest hits, as well as Heaven 17. The tour will culminate in a grand finale at The O2 in London on December 15th.

Here are the upcoming tour dates for Culture Club:

– December 3, 2024: 3Arena, Dublin

– December 5, 2024: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

– December 6, 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds

– December 7, 2024: Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne

– December 9, 2024: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

– December 10, 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

– December 11, 2024: Co-op Live, Manchester

– December 13, 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

– December 14, 2024: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

– December 15, 2024: O2 Arena, London

If you're a fan of Culture Club and want to secure your tickets for this unforgettable tour, head over to Stereoboard.com for more information and to make your purchase.

