This Saturday, June 15, Wexford will be celebrating youth creativity with the Cruinniú na nÓg event. This national day of creativity for young people is an initiative of Creative Ireland and has become a highly anticipated event for parents and children in the county. The day will be filled with workshops, classes, and sessions led by some of Wexford’s top artists.

One of the exciting events happening during the celebration is Alt.Ctrl.GameCraft, where participants aged 12-18 will have the opportunity to make their own game controllers with Game Makers Vicky Twomey-Lee and Michael Twomey at Gorey Library from 2-5pm. This workshop combines creativity and technology, allowing young people to customize their game controllers to suit their gaming preferences. All materials will be provided, including Raspberry Pico-based devices for programming, but participants are welcome to bring materials from home.

For younger children aged 5-8, there will be a Bee House Making workshop with Cian O’Raithaille from Anyone 4 Science at Wexford Library. Children will learn about the importance of bees to biodiversity and the environment while using recycled objects to build a bee house for their gardens. This workshop will be followed by a session on Developing the Bee as a Character – Creative Writing and Comic-book Making with Caroline Busher. Participants can choose to attend one workshop or both, but booking is essential as spaces are limited.

Additionally, there will be a Circus Skills and Climate Action workshop with Sharon O’Brien at The 1798 Centre for children aged 6-8. These outdoor workshops will focus on creative movement, skill-building, and games, all centered around exploring climate change in a fun and impactful way. Bookings for these workshops can be made through the National 1798 Rebellion Centre.

Overall, the Cruinniú na nÓg event in Wexford promises to be a day filled with creativity, learning, and fun for young people of all ages. It is a fantastic opportunity for children to explore their artistic talents, engage with local artists, and learn about important issues such as biodiversity and climate change in an interactive and enjoyable way. Don’t miss out on this exciting celebration of youth creativity in Wexford this weekend!