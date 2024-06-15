Crowded House gave an electrifying performance at the Eden Project, kicking off this year’s Eden Sessions season. The iconic rock band, originally from Melbourne, Australia, wowed the crowd with their timeless hits that have spanned decades. With a remarkable 15 million albums sold worldwide and numerous awards under their belt, Crowded House proved why they are considered legends in the music industry.

Accompanying Crowded House on stage was special guest Liam Finn, son of Neil Finn. Liam showcased his latest project, Hyperverse, which demonstrates his innovative approach to music creation and fan engagement. His experimental methods in songwriting and recording show a promising future in bridging the gap between artist and audience.

Upcoming shows in the Eden Sessions lineup promise more exciting performances, including world-renowned DJ Fatboy Slim with Cornish DJ Charlie Boon. Fatboy Slim’s chart-topping hits are sure to get the crowd moving, while Charlie Boon’s energetic sets have earned him a reputation as a rising star in the music scene.

Fans can also look forward to other fantastic acts like Paolo Nutini, Suede, Manic Street Preachers, The National, Rick Astley, Tom Grennan, JLS, and Tinchy Stryder in the coming weeks. The diverse lineup ensures that music lovers of all tastes will find something to enjoy at the Eden Sessions this season.

With such a stellar roster of artists and performers, the Eden Sessions are set to be a highlight of the summer music scene. The unique setting of the Eden Project combined with the talent on display promises an unforgettable experience for concert-goers. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to catch these incredible acts live in action at one of the most iconic venues in the UK. Get your tickets now and be a part of the magic happening at the Eden Sessions this year.