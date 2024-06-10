Ultimate Showdown: Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura – Clash of the Anime Titans

In a groundbreaking event, the worlds of ‘Baki’ and ‘Kengan Ashura’ collide in the epic OVA ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’. This one-hour special, released in June 2024, brings together the fiercest fighters from both anime series for an ultimate showdown.

‘Baki’ and ‘Kengan Ashura’ are two martial arts manga series that made their way to Netflix in the late 2000s with their respective anime adaptations. Given the immense popularity of both and their shared genre, a crossover was inevitable. And thus, ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ was born.

The OVA centers around a tournament organized by Metsudo Katahara and Mitsumari Tokugawa, old friends who decide to pit the strongest fighters from their respective worlds against each other. The matches include Saw Paing Yoroizuka vs. Kaoru Hanayama, Raian Kure vs. Jack Hammer, and Ohma Tokita vs. Baki Hanma.

The battles are as spectacular as expected, with 2D animation capturing the raw intensity and brutality of the fights. The superhuman feats of the combatants are narrated by fellow fighters, adding depth to the mortal duels.

One of the highlights of the OVA is the conscious pairing of characters with similar archetypes, both in and out of the arena, adding a touch of humor to the story. The music and Spanish dubbing are top-notch, maintaining the immersion for viewers.

Set after ‘Baki Hanma’ Season 2 – Part 2, the OVA features appearances from fan-favorite characters, including Yujiro Hanma. While there is no clear winner between the two worlds, the crossover serves as a celebration of both franchises.

Overall, ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ is a treat for fans of both series. While its friendly crossover approach may lack ambition, the animation and dubbing quality make it a highly entertaining watch.

The OVA is available exclusively on Netflix for subscribers to enjoy the ultimate clash between ‘Baki’ and ‘Kengan Ashura’ characters. Don’t miss out on this epic showdown of anime titans.