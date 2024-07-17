Twisters stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones are excited to bring a stand-alone sequel to fans of the original film. Powell, a fan of the original Twister movie, revealed that his bond with the late actor Bill Paxton, who starred in the 1996 disaster thriller, made this experience emotionally significant for him. Powell and Paxton worked together in the 2013 film Red Wing before Paxton passed away in 2017.

In Twisters, Powell plays Tyler, a charismatic storm chaser and social media influencer, while Edgar-Jones portrays Kate, a meteorologist and former storm chaser. Kate’s character is inspired by the original roles played by Paxton and Helen Hunt. Although Edgar-Jones did not speak with Hunt about the film, she drew inspiration from the original characters to bring authenticity to her role.

The British actress expressed her admiration for the original Twister movie, stating that it captured the essence of storm chasing and the camaraderie among the characters. She found it helpful to watch the original film to prepare for her role in Twisters. Edgar-Jones described her character Kate’s journey as introspective, marked by extreme experiences, but ultimately finding joy in storm chasing through her relationship with Tyler.

Powell echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the importance of making entertainment emotionally meaningful for both the actors and the audience. He shared that working on Twisters, a movie that held personal significance for him, was a fulfilling experience. The presence of James Paxton, Bill Paxton’s son, in the film added a special layer of meaning to the project, as it connected the past with the present.

The actors’ deep appreciation for the original Twister film shines through in their portrayal of the characters in Twisters. Powell and Edgar-Jones aim to honor the legacy of the original movie while bringing a fresh perspective to the sequel. With a mix of nostalgia and new storytelling, Twisters promises to deliver an exciting and emotionally resonant cinematic experience for fans old and new alike.

As the release date for Twisters approaches, fans can look forward to seeing how Powell and Edgar-Jones bring their characters to life and pay tribute to the beloved classic that inspired them. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 19, offering audiences a thrilling adventure into the world of storm chasing and the bonds that form in the face of nature’s fury.