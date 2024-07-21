Strictly Come Dancing judge, Craig Revel Horwood, recently addressed the scandal surrounding the show and shared his thoughts on the future of the BBC series. During a conversation with BBC Radio Wales, the 59-year-old expressed his surprise at the allegations made against Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, stating that he, along with the other judges, was unaware of the accusations until they surfaced in the press.

Craig clarified that the judges are not involved in the day-to-day activities of the show and only come in on Saturdays to evaluate the performances. He emphasized that the recent allegations came as a shock to him and that they have nothing to do with the judges. Despite the ongoing controversy, Craig remains optimistic about the future of Strictly, believing that the show holds a special place in the hearts of the viewers who love dancing.

When asked if he is worried about the show’s future, Craig responded that he believes in the resilience of Strictly and the joy it brings to the audience. He also expressed his support for the BBC’s decision to implement stricter duty of care rules, such as appointing chaperones for celebrity training sessions. Craig highlighted the importance of providing support and guidance to the contestants, especially in light of recent events.

In addition to Craig’s comments, it was revealed earlier in the week that Graziano Di Prima admitted to kicking his former dance partner, Zara McDermott, during rehearsals, which led to his dismissal from the show. Graziano’s agent, Mark Borkowski, acknowledged the mistake and emphasized that there is never a time when such behavior is acceptable. Meanwhile, Giovanni Pernice is under investigation by the BBC for allegations of inappropriate off-camera behavior, as reported by Amanda Abbington and two other ex-celebrity partners. Giovanni has denied all allegations against him.

In conclusion, Craig Revel Horwood’s statement sheds light on the recent scandal surrounding Strictly Come Dancing and provides insight into the measures being taken to ensure the well-being of the contestants. Despite the challenges faced by the show, Craig’s optimism for the future reflects the resilience and enduring popularity of Strictly among its viewers. The ongoing investigations into the misconduct allegations serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all involved in the production of the show.