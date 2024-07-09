Country music star Ernest has decided to take a break from his busy schedule to spend some quality time with his family, specifically his wife, Delaney Royer, and their 3-year-old son, Ryman. In a heartfelt message to his fans, Ernest expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to perform for them but also acknowledged the toll that constant touring has taken on him.

In his announcement, Ernest mentioned that he had recently returned from London and felt the need to take a step back and recharge. He shared his desire to reset and refocus by taking a month off to be present with his family, especially his young son who misses him whenever he’s away. This decision reflects his commitment to showing up as his best self for both his loved ones and his fans.

Despite his upcoming break, Ernest assured his supporters that he has exciting projects lined up for the future. Following his time off, he is scheduled to perform at various festivals and fairs starting in August, followed by the launch of his Legalize Country Music Roadshow in September in Vancouver. This tour will extend through October, after which Ernest will join Jelly Roll on his Beautifully Broken tour.

Ernest’s latest album, “Nashville, Tennessee,” was released in April, showcasing his talent and passion for country music. His decision to take a break highlights the importance of balancing work commitments with personal well-being and family time. Fans can look forward to his return to the stage with renewed energy and enthusiasm, ready to deliver unforgettable performances.

As Ernest prepares to embark on his upcoming tour and continue sharing his music with audiences across the country, his dedication to his family and his craft remains unwavering. Stay tuned for more updates on Ernest’s journey and his future endeavors in the world of country music.