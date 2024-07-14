Cote de Pablo has opened up about her audition experience for the role of Ziva David on NCIS, revealing that her co-star Michael Weatherly tried to sabotage her performance. The dynamic between Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo played by Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly respectively, was a significant factor in the show’s success. However, de Pablo recalled a moment during her audition when Weatherly went off script and made a comment that was intended to throw her off. Despite this, de Pablo used it as motivation to perform even better and showcase her talent. The actress described feeling a shift in the room and noticed that the producers found the situation amusing. This unexpected turn of events ultimately helped de Pablo stand out and secure the role of Ziva David on the popular show. Fans of NCIS can now watch the series on CBS in the US and Disney+ in the UK.