Coronation Street fans were shocked this week as Lauren Bolton made her return to Weatherfield after months of hiding from her attacker, Joel Deering. Joel, played by Calum Lill, has been revealed as the one responsible for harming Lauren before she disappeared.

In a twisted turn of events, Joel convinced Lauren to keep quiet about the truth of what happened between them and lie to the police, claiming it was Nathan Curtis who attacked her. He even arranged for Lauren to stay at a friend’s flat and booked her a flight to Ireland, all while secretly planning something more sinister.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their outrage at Joel’s cruel plan, with many questioning his intentions and worrying for Lauren’s safety. Some even speculated that Joel might be trying to make Lauren lose her baby.

As the tension continues to rise on Coronation Street, fans are left wondering what Joel’s next move will be and if Lauren is in danger. The show airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on ITV at 8pm, so viewers will have to tune in to see how this troubling storyline unfolds. Stay tuned for more updates on this gripping plot on Coronation Street.