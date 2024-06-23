Jack P Shepherd, known for his role as David Platt on Coronation Street, recently announced his engagement to his long-term partner, Hanni Treweek. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram during their safari holiday, with Hanni showing off her engagement ring in the photos. Their announcement was met with a flood of congratulations from their co-stars.

Fellow Coronation Street actors, including Paula Lane, Catherine Tyldesley, Georgia Taylor, Jane Danson, and Julia Goulding, all took to social media to express their well wishes to the happy couple. Jack and Hanni have been together since 2017, having met through the show where Hanni worked as a researcher and storyliner.

Before his relationship with Hanni, Jack was in a long-term relationship with Lauren Shippey, with whom he shares two children. He also has another child from a previous relationship. Jack has been open about taking things slow in introducing his children to his new partner, emphasizing the importance of timing and consideration in blended families.

The engagement news comes as a joyous occasion for Jack and Hanni, marking a new chapter in their relationship. Fans and colleagues alike have been quick to congratulate the couple on this exciting milestone in their lives.

In addition to his successful career on Coronation Street, Jack P Shepherd’s engagement has garnered attention and well wishes from fans all around the world. The outpouring of support from his co-stars further highlights the close-knit nature of the Coronation Street family. As Jack and Hanni embark on this new journey together, their love story continues to inspire many who follow their relationship.

The couple’s safari engagement adds a romantic and adventurous touch to their love story, making it a memorable moment for them and their followers. With a background in the entertainment industry, Jack and Hanni’s engagement serves as a reminder of the magic and joy that can be found in both reel and real-life romances.

As the couple plans for their future together, fans eagerly anticipate updates on their wedding plans and continued adventures. Jack P Shepherd’s engagement is not only a personal milestone but also a heartwarming story that resonates with fans of Coronation Street and beyond. Cheers to the happy couple as they celebrate their love and commitment to each other!