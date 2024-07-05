Coronation Street fans are in for a dramatic week ahead as Roy Cropper finds himself in the middle of some intense situations. Ever since his release from prison, Roy has been struggling to adjust to life back in Weatherfield. When he tries to help Shona by bringing her some soup, he ends up being harassed by a group of yobs who cause him to collapse. Carla rushes to his aid, but it’s clear that Roy is in pain.

As Roy is rushed to the hospital, an unexpected visitor shows up at his bedside. Roy drifts in and out of consciousness, and when he finally wakes up, he tells Nina about the mysterious visitor. However, Nina questions whether Roy may have been hallucinating.

Meanwhile, Maria receives news that Mason, the teenage bully who threatened her son Liam with a knife, is due to be released from prison. This news shocks Maria, and she heads to the police station to find out more. At the same time, Leanne is faced with a decision to attend a taster session for a cult leader, which Toyah offers to accompany her to.

In another part of the street, Craig opens up to Beth about his concerns regarding Kit and a shoplifting incident involving Gemma. At the factory, Carla receives a proposition from Betsy to work full time, but Carla doesn’t seem too keen on the idea, leaving Betsy feeling hurt.

The upcoming week on Coronation Street promises to be full of twists and turns, with Roy’s health scare and the return of a troubling figure from Maria’s past. Fans will surely be on the edge of their seats as they tune in to see how these storylines unfold. Stay tuned for more drama and excitement on the cobbles of Coronation Street.