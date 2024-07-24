Coronation Street fans were thrilled to see a familiar face back on set as Sean Wilson returned to reprise his iconic role as Martin Platt. The actor, who originally joined the soap in 1985, was seen leaving the Salford studios after filming his first scenes for Gail Platt’s exit storyline.

Dressed casually in a blue-patterned shirt, shorts, monochrome trainers, and a grey hat, Sean looked relaxed and happy to be back. He expressed his excitement about returning to the show and contributing to Helen Worth’s exit story after 50 years on the soap.

Martin Platt’s character is set to reunite with Gail in a romantic storyline that marks a fitting end for the beloved character. Despite their tumultuous history, Martin is considered to be the most successful of Gail’s six marriages, adding an interesting dynamic to the upcoming plot.

In addition to Sean Wilson’s return, several other cast members are set to depart from Coronation Street in the coming months. From Eliza Woodrow to Paul Foreman, the soap opera is gearing up for some emotional and dramatic exits that are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

As fans eagerly await the unfolding of Gail Platt’s exit storyline and the return of Martin to the cobbles, the anticipation is high for what promises to be a memorable and poignant conclusion to one of Coronation Street’s most iconic characters.

With Sean Wilson back in the mix and a host of other characters making their exits, the world of Coronation Street is set to undergo some major changes in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates and developments as the beloved British soap continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storylines and talented cast.