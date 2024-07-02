Coronation Street fans will be on the edge of their seats as one of the show’s most beloved characters, Roy Cropper, faces a brutal attack in the upcoming episodes. Roy, who has been a staple on the show for nearly three decades, finds himself in a dangerous situation that leaves his loved ones concerned.

The attack on Roy comes after a series of challenging events in his life, including being wrongly accused of a crime he did not commit. This recent incident has taken a toll on Roy, and viewers have seen him struggle to readjust to life outside of prison.

As Roy grapples with the aftermath of the attack, his niece Nina steps in to offer her support. Together with other members of the community, they come up with a plan to help Roy overcome his depression and find his way back to a sense of normalcy.

The show’s producers have teased that Roy’s journey will be a difficult one, and fans will have to tune in to see how he copes with the aftermath of the attack. With twists and turns at every corner, viewers can expect to be on an emotional rollercoaster as they watch Roy navigate this challenging chapter in his life.

Coronation Street airs three times a week on ITV1 and ITVX, so fans won’t have to wait long to see how Roy’s story unfolds. As the drama continues to unfold on the cobbled streets of Weatherfield, viewers can expect more surprises, shocks, and heartfelt moments from their favorite characters.

Stay tuned to Coronation Street to see how Roy’s attack impacts his loved ones and whether he can find the strength to overcome this latest hurdle. With stellar performances from the cast and gripping storylines, the show continues to captivate audiences week after week.