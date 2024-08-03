Coronation Street fans were shocked by the disturbing scenes that unfolded on Friday night’s episode. The storyline involved Joel Deering secretly drugging Lauren Bolton in an attempt to induce premature labor and make her lose the baby. Viewers expressed their outrage on social media, criticizing the show for airing such intense scenes before the watershed.

Despite the unsettling events, the episode ended with some hope as Lauren’s baby survived the premature labor and was taken to the ICU. This turn of events left Joel feeling guilty and worried that his actions might be exposed.

The response from viewers was mixed, with some feeling that the storyline had gone too far and was triggering for some viewers. Others praised the show for tackling difficult and realistic issues, even though they were difficult to watch.

The episode also highlighted the importance of friendship, as Max Turner played a crucial role in helping Lauren when she went into early labor. The support from friends and loved ones during tough times was a key theme throughout the episode.

Overall, the intense and emotional episode of Coronation Street left viewers on the edge of their seats and sparked important conversations about the portrayal of sensitive topics on television. The show continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with its gripping storylines and talented cast.