Coronation Street fans were left in shock after a recent episode that ended with Lauren collapsing in distress as she went into labor. The emotional scene had viewers on the edge of their seats as Lauren cried out in pain, with Max Turner arriving just in time to help.

Despite the intense moment, fans were relieved to hear that the baby was still alive, thanks to Joel Deering’s efforts to save the baby. However, many fans are still worried about the baby’s and Lauren’s fate, with some speculating that Joel may take drastic actions in the future.

Taking to social media, fans expressed their concerns and hopes for the characters. Some praised the actors for their performances, while others begged for a more light-hearted storyline. Some viewers even admitted that recent episodes have been too distressing to watch, calling for a return to the more traditional, happier episodes of the show.

Overall, Coronation Street continues to captivate audiences with its gripping storylines and talented cast. Fans will have to tune in to future episodes to see what fate awaits Lauren, the baby, and the rest of the characters on the show. Don’t miss Coronation Street airing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1.