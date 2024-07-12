Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel stirred up controversy with her recent comments about the Hamptons. In a TikTok video, she mentioned that the Hamptons is not just for rich people and highlighted the diversity of the community, including a significant Latin and African-American presence. However, her remarks faced backlash on social media, with some accusing her of being racist and insensitive.

Many people criticized Frankel for differentiating race from wealth and insinuating that certain racial groups cannot be wealthy. Some users defended her, suggesting that her comments were misinterpreted and that she was trying to showcase the diversity of the area. Despite the mixed reactions, this incident has sparked a debate about race, wealth, and privilege in affluent communities like the Hamptons.

This is not the first time Bethenny Frankel has found herself in hot water. She recently reunited with her former RHONY costar Luann de Lesseps, but the reunion was met with criticism, with de Lesseps calling it “disingenuous.” Frankel also made headlines for calling out Chanel for elitist behavior after being turned away from the store one day and then allowed entry the next day when she was dressed in designer wear.

Overall, Bethenny Frankel’s comments have ignited a conversation about race, wealth, and diversity in exclusive communities like the Hamptons. While some defended her intentions, others criticized her for perpetuating stereotypes and insensitivity. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being mindful of the language we use and the impact it can have on others, especially when discussing sensitive topics like race and privilege.