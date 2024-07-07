Piers Morgan was overjoyed after England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final victory against Switzerland. However, his choice to celebrate at a Scottish pub sparked some controversy among the locals. The former Good Morning Britain presenter shared his excitement on Instagram, posting a picture outside the Jigger Inn, a famous Scottish pub, with a caption that read, “No better place to celebrate England’s win than in Scotland’s most iconic pub.” Some locals were not pleased with his choice of location and expressed their discontent in the comments section.

Despite the backlash, Piers Morgan continued to be vocal on social media. He congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on becoming the new Prime Minister and shared his positive thoughts about him. Additionally, Piers couldn’t resist taking a jab at the Tories, posting an image of Jacob Rees-Mogg losing his seat alongside a man wearing a baked bean balaclava.

Piers Morgan’s bold and outspoken nature has always been a defining trait, and his recent social media posts are no exception. While some may not agree with his views or actions, there’s no denying that he continues to make headlines and stir up discussions. Love him or hate him, Piers Morgan remains a prominent figure in the world of media and politics, unafraid to share his opinions and challenge the status quo.