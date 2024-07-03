Loose Women recently featured SNP head for Westminster, Stephen Flynn, who shared his thoughts on the upcoming general election. He expressed uncertainty about public opinion and the importance of voters’ choices in selecting their representatives. Despite being asked if he would support England in an upcoming football match, Flynn candidly stated that as a big Scotland fan, he would not be rooting for England, which resulted in some audience members booing him. While some may have disagreed with his stance, Flynn stood by his decision. This episode of Loose Women showcased a mix of political discussion and personal beliefs, highlighting the diversity of opinions among guests and audience members. The show continues to spark conversations and debates on various topics, making it a popular daytime talk show for viewers.