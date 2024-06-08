Exciting Cirque XXI Shows Continue at La Rural

An exhilarating spectacle that combines the circus magic of the past with the modern circus and musical theater, featuring vibrant colors, music, and dance.

𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬:

Thursday and Friday 8:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Heated tent

The show combines all the enchantment of the circus from the past with the brilliance of modern circus and musical theater, featuring a plethora of colorful acts, music, and dance. The show includes clowns, jugglers, tightrope walkers, aerial silk performers, and a grand display of juggling, magic, and balancing acts.

𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬:

VIP: $11,000

Preferred Seating: $9,000

General Admission: $7,000

Children: $5,000

Children ages 2 and above require a ticket. The show has a duration of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

You can purchase your tickets at the circus box office.

𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞:

🎪Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Or online at 👇https://tickets.todoticket.ar/cirquexxi360/es/cirque-xxi-360

Location: La Rural Santa Rosa, Av. Agustín Spinetto and Gobernador Duval.