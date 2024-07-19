Charlotte Chilton, star of Traitors, has recently come forward with shocking claims that she is not the only one expecting Conor Maynard’s child. In a recent podcast appearance, Charlotte revealed that other women have reached out to her, alleging that they also have children with the singer. Charlotte, who is currently 25 weeks pregnant, made headlines in June when she announced on social media that Conor is the father of her unborn baby.

During the podcast, Charlotte shared that these women have accused Conor of treating them in a similar manner to how she has been treated. She mentioned that there are at least two other women who claim to have children with Conor. Charlotte expressed her disbelief at the situation, questioning if it was all a game to Conor.

Furthermore, Charlotte revealed that she has had conversations with these mothers, who are hesitant to come forward due to concerns about how it may affect financial support for their children. She emphasized that she is not seeking money from Conor and is willing to raise her child without his involvement. However, she wants her child to know if they have siblings.

The story takes a more complicated turn as Charlotte disclosed details about her relationship with Conor. The two met at a BBC show wrap party, where Harry Clark, the winner of the show and Conor’s brother, allegedly played a role in setting them up. Charlotte explained that she had been trying to conceive for years before becoming pregnant with Conor.

In addition to her revelations about Conor, Charlotte also addressed her strained relationship with Harry Clark. She accused Harry of ghosting her after she announced her pregnancy and claimed that he had cut off communication with her and other co-stars from the show. Charlotte expressed disappointment in Harry’s behavior, believing that he had prioritized his friendship with Conor over supporting her.

The unfolding drama involving Conor Maynard, Charlotte Chilton, and Harry Clark highlights the complexities of relationships and the challenges of navigating unexpected circumstances. As Charlotte prepares to welcome her child, she remains focused on providing a supportive environment for her baby, regardless of the circumstances surrounding their conception.