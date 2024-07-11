Suits has gained a resurgence in popularity thanks to its availability on Netflix, even though it has been five years since the show ended. The legal drama, starring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and Meghan Markle, has now caught the attention of many new viewers. Interestingly, some fans have noticed the connections between Suits and the popular HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Suits originally aired on the USA Network from 2011 to 2019 and gained a dedicated fan base during its nine-season run. However, it was when Netflix and Peacock acquired the show in 2023 that it saw a significant increase in viewership. This surge in popularity even led to the development of a new spin-off series titled Suits: L.A.

Throughout the seasons of Suits, there are various pop culture references sprinkled in the episodes. One recurring theme that fans have picked up on is the references to Game of Thrones. It is interesting to note that some actors from Game of Thrones also appeared in Suits, creating a unique connection between the two shows.

Lead actor Patrick Adams acknowledged the meta references between Suits and Game of Thrones back in 2013. He mentioned that the characters in Suits often make nods to the HBO series, despite some of the actors from Game of Thrones being part of the Suits cast. This playful interaction between the two shows adds an extra layer of enjoyment for fans who are familiar with both series.

Actors Michelle Fairley and Conleth Hill, known for their roles in Game of Thrones, also made appearances in Suits. Michelle played the role of Ava Hessington, the CEO of Hessington Oil, while Conleth portrayed Edward Darby, an international corporate lawyer. The overlapping of actors from Game of Thrones in Suits adds an intriguing dynamic to the viewing experience.

Additionally, Game of Thrones is directly referenced in the script of Suits, with characters mentioning the show in their dialogue. For example, lawyer Louis Litt humorously refers to himself as a “Lannister,” drawing a parallel between the two series. These subtle nods to Game of Thrones within Suits add a playful element for fans who enjoy spotting these connections.

Overall, the intertwining of Suits and Game of Thrones creates an interesting crossover for fans of both shows. The shared references and appearances of actors from Game of Thrones in Suits add a fun dimension to the viewing experience. Whether you are a fan of legal dramas or epic fantasy series, the connections between Suits and Game of Thrones are sure to entertain and delight viewers.