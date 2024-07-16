The Connecticut Sun will be facing off against the New York Liberty in a highly anticipated match-up at the Barclays Center. As the top two teams in the WNBA standings, this game is sure to be a thrilling showdown before both teams head into the All-Star and Summer Olympics break.

Connecticut comes into the game with an impressive record of 18-5 for the season. They are coming off a dominant 96-69 victory over the Phoenix Mercury, securing their spot as a strong contender in the league. On the other hand, the New York Liberty, led by star player Sabrina Ionescu, are also in top form after a convincing 81-67 win against the Chicago Sky.

In their previous meeting less than a week ago, the New York Liberty narrowly defeated the Connecticut Sun with a final score of 71-68. This sets the stage for an intense rematch between the two powerhouse teams.

For fans who are unable to attend the game in person, there is the option to watch the Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty game online. Prime Video will be streaming the game, along with 21 other WNBA matches this season. This presents a convenient way for viewers to catch all the action from the comfort of their own homes.

If you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access Prime Video and enjoy the game tonight. Additionally, there is a standalone membership option available for those who are solely interested in the streaming service for a lower monthly fee.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, July 16. Viewers can tune in to Prime Video to catch all the excitement as the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty battle it out on the court.

In addition to the thrilling match-up, fans can also look forward to other exciting WNBA games and events throughout the season. With the league heating up as teams compete for the top spot, there is no shortage of entertainment for basketball enthusiasts to enjoy. Stay updated on all the latest news, scores, and highlights to keep up with your favorite teams and players in the WNBA.