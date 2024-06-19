Inn of the Mountain Gods in El Paso, Texas has decided to reschedule their upcoming concerts from June 2-22 due to the wildfires that are currently affecting the Mescalero and Ruidoso areas. The safety of their guests and the community is their top priority, according to Frizzell Frizzell Jr., the chief operating officer at the Inn.

While this decision may cause inconvenience to those who were looking forward to the concerts, the Inn is focused on ensuring the well-being of everyone involved. They are urging both guests and locals to be cautious during this time and are actively working with fire management teams to provide support to their neighbors and offer shelter to those who have been displaced by the fires.

Despite the rescheduled concerts, the Inn of the Mountain Gods remains open for business. They have even set up temporary shelter in the convention center for individuals who have been issued evacuation orders. The Inn is also accepting donations, which can be dropped off at the convention center to assist those affected by the wildfires.

For the latest updates on the Inn’s status and any further announcements regarding the rescheduled concerts, visitors are encouraged to check their website at InnoftheMountainGods.com. It’s important to stay informed and connected during this challenging time for the community.

In times of crisis, it’s heartwarming to see businesses like Inn of the Mountain Gods stepping up to support their community. The decision to reschedule the concerts shows their commitment to prioritizing safety and well-being above all else. By offering shelter and accepting donations, the Inn is making a positive impact and demonstrating true compassion for those affected by the wildfires.

As we navigate through these difficult circumstances, it’s crucial for everyone to come together and support one another. Whether it’s through donations, volunteering, or simply spreading awareness, every effort counts in helping the community recover and rebuild. Let’s all follow the Inn of the Mountain Gods’ example and show solidarity during this challenging time.