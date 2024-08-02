Amanda Abbington’s treatment on Strictly Come Dancing has raised concerns among her co-stars, particularly Krishnan Guru-Murthy. While Krishnan had a positive experience on the show, Amanda reportedly faced difficulties during her time on the BBC dance competition. She even requested footage of her tense training sessions with Giovanni Pernice, leading to a misconduct investigation.

Amanda’s withdrawal from the competition in week five and her subsequent diagnosis of mild PTSD have sparked conversations among Giovanni’s former partners, who are reportedly in talks with the BBC regarding the investigation. Krishnan Guru-Murthy revealed that he expressed his worries about Amanda to BBC staff, emphasizing that she was clearly struggling and having a hard time during their time on the show.

The immersion in the Strictly bubble for four days a week left little time for contestants to consider others, according to Krishnan. He also shared that he felt anxious about potentially being questioned on the matter following Amanda’s departure but was reassured that it wouldn’t come up. This highlights the influence the BBC has when it comes to handling issues related to Strictly Come Dancing.

In a previous discussion on Channel 4 News, Amanda mentioned that there were 50 hours of footage being blocked, indicating a toxic environment in the training room. However, Giovanni’s spokesperson denied the allegations, stating that he refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behavior and is confident that the review will prove his innocence.

The ongoing investigation into Amanda Abbington’s treatment on Strictly Come Dancing will likely shed light on the dynamics between contestants and their professional partners on the show. As more details emerge, it is essential to prioritize the well-being and mental health of all individuals involved in such high-pressure environments. The outcome of the probe will determine the next steps for Giovanni Pernice and his future participation in the popular dance competition.