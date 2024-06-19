Lola Vice is gaining momentum in the WWE NXT Women’s Division after winning the NXT Women’s Breakout tournament in 2023 and securing victories over top stars like Natalya and Shayna Baszler in 2024. Despite her success, the NXT Women’s Championship has remained out of reach for Vice. With the women’s division becoming more competitive, Vice faces challenges in her quest for the title currently held by Roxanne Perez.

In a recent interview with “Under the Ring,” Vice expressed her enthusiasm for being part of a deep and talented women’s division in NXT. She believes that NXT offers the best platform for women’s wrestling globally, citing the incredible talent pool and supportive environment at the Performance Center. Vice praised the training program and resources available in NXT, predicting that the current roster will dominate the main roster in the future.

“It’s very competitive, but at the same time, we have a good environment at the Performance Center. We’re all helping each other win,” Vice stated. “Our NXT talent is going to take over the main roster in a few years because we have the best trainers in the world here. We have an amazing program and so many resources. We’re showing that women can be beautiful and also be badasses. I’m proud to be part of this era.”

Vice’s positive outlook on the future of women’s wrestling in NXT reflects the dedication and determination of the talent within the division. As she continues to chase her goal of capturing the NXT Women’s Championship, Vice remains focused on honing her skills and contributing to the success of the women’s division. With her competitive spirit and belief in the potential of NXT’s talent, Vice is poised to make an impact on the wrestling world in the years to come.