Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ Album: How a Niche Popstar Mobilized Celebrities and Brands

Charli XCX, the British singer, producer, and songwriter known for hits like “I Love It” and “Fancy,” has released a new album with a minimalist cover that has sparked a frenzy among fans. Despite having successful albums in the past, Charli is considered a niche popstar alongside artists like Carly Rae Jepsen and Lizzo, known for making conventional pop music with an indie twist.

The term “brat,” often used to describe spoiled or misbehaved children, has gained more attention on Google than Charli’s name itself. This unexpected phenomenon has led to a wave of support from celebrities like Léo Santana and even mentions on mainstream platforms like TV Globo.

Charli XCX’s latest album, “Brat,” is her boldest work yet, focusing on creating a deeper connection with her devoted fan base rather than chasing commercial success. The album features danceable tracks with introspective lyrics that touch on topics like motherhood, industry pressures, and personal losses.

With its vibrant electronic beats and creative production, “Brat” has received critical acclaim since its release, striking a perfect balance between introspection, experimentation, and pure fun. It’s an album that will make even the most reluctant partygoers want to hit the dance floor while contemplating life.