Comenzó la 10° edición de Espacio Queer en La Plata: Programación y fechas

The 10th edition of Espacio Queer, the Festival of diversity in sexual and gender cinema, was inaugurated in La Plata last Tuesday. This cinematic event, which includes various cultural activities, will run until June 9th, featuring a lineup of Argentine and Latin American films. A special section dedicated to national cinema, named “Bandera,” will showcase films such as “El filo de las tijeras” by David Marcial Valverdi (Argentina, 69′), “El silencio de los hombres” by Lucía Lubarsky (Argentina, 79′), “En vos confío” by Agustín Toscano (Argentina, 84′), “Marta, la musical. Una ópera de Dani Umpi” by Diego Leone (Argentina, 36′), “Reas” by Lola Arias (Argentina, 82′), and “Una vida karateca” by Fernando Mántaras (Argentina, 73′).

Moreover, the festival includes an International Feature Film Competition with a jury comprising director and screenwriter Clarisa Navas, writer and poet Julián López, and actress and producer Natalia Maldini. Films in this category include “El placer es mío” by Sacha Amaral (Argentina, 96′), “El polvo” by Nicolás Torchinsky (Argentina, 73′), “Llamadas desde Moscú” by Luis Alejandro Yero (Cuba, Germany, Norway, 65′), and “Malqueridas” by Tana Gilbert (Chile, 75′). Additionally, films like “Reír, cantar, tal vez llorar” by Marc Ferrer (Spain, 75′), “Tudo o que Você Podia Ser” by Ricardo Alves Jr. (Brazil, 83′), and “Velocidad de escape” by Carmen Torres (Colombia, Argentina, 83′) will be showcased.

Among the festival’s special activities is “Fanzinerx,” a display of queer fanzines, available from June 7th to June 9th, from 6 pm to 9 pm, at the MACLA Museum of Latin American Contemporary Art. Furthermore, on June 6th at 5:30 pm, there will be a dialogue titled “¿Qué inventamos con todo esto? Un diálogo sobre la cultura y el arte hoy,” featuring Facu Saxe and Feda Baeza at the UNLP Art Center. Screenings of Espacio Queer will take place at the Cine Select and the Polivalente Hall of Pasaje Dardo Rocha. Special activities will be held at the UNLP Art Center, the Museum of Latin American Contemporary Art (MACLA), and the Tolosa Railway Community. All Espacio Queer screenings are free and open to the public.