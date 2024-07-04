Vicky Pattison, a well-known reality TV star from Geordie Shore, recently took a stand against online trolls who target Love Island contestants. Vicky, who has faced hurtful comments herself, is vocal about the issue of online trolling on her social media platforms.

After a recent health scare, Vicky expressed her disappointment on Instagram about the abuse directed towards this year’s Love Island participants. She highlighted the positive impact that some of these contestants have had, such as Tasha Ghouri campaigning for inclusivity and helping hearing-impaired individuals, Dr. Alex George’s work in mental health, Olivia Bowen’s honesty on social media, Faye Winter’s advocacy for voiceless animals, and Amber Rose Gill’s inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community.

Vicky emphasized her shock at the level of hatred towards strangers on television and called for more kindness in a world filled with pressing issues like elections, wars, natural disasters, and missing children. She reminded people that most Love Island contestants are young and vulnerable, despite their confident appearances on screen.

Reflecting on her own TV experiences, Vicky admitted that she is still learning and growing as a person, emphasizing that life is about progress, not perfection. Her message resonated with former Love Island contestants like Tasha Ghouri and Faye Winter, who expressed their support and gratitude for Vicky’s stance against online hate.

Tackling the issue of online hate and cyberbullying is crucial in today’s digital age. It is essential to remember that behind every screen is a real person with feelings, and spreading kindness and positivity can make a significant difference in someone’s life. Vicky’s courage in speaking out against online trolls sets a powerful example for others to follow, promoting a more compassionate and understanding online community. Let’s all take a stand against online hate and strive to create a safer and more supportive online environment for everyone.