Colin Jost recently shared some rare insights into his family life with Scarlett Johansson’s daughter, Rose, in a recent interview with The New York Times. Jost, who is the head writer of Saturday Night Live and the host of “Weekend Update,” spoke about his role as a stepfather to Rose, who is 9 years old. Jost and Johansson, who got married in October 2020, also have a 2-year-old son named Cosmo together.

In the interview, Jost expressed admiration for Johansson’s mothering skills, saying, “I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she’s a great mom.” He mentioned that he has known Rose since she was 2 years old and appreciates the opportunity to see Johansson in her role as a mother.

Johansson shares Rose with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, whom she was married to from 2014 to 2017. Prior to her marriage to Dauriac, Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. On the other hand, Jost had never been married before tying the knot with Johansson. He was previously reported to have dated actress Rashida Jones for a few years in the 2010s.

In a separate interview with ET, Johansson talked about the challenges of dealing with her son Cosmo’s “terrible twos.” She humorously mentioned that it felt more like Cosmo was tackling her rather than the other way around.

It’s heartwarming to see Jost and Johansson navigate their blended family with love and humor. It’s a reminder that family comes in all shapes and sizes, and what matters most is the love and support shared between its members. As Jost continues to embrace his role as a stepfather to Rose and a father to Cosmo, it’s clear that his bond with Johansson and her children is strong and enduring.