Coleen Nolan, the main host of ITV’s Loose Women, had to pause the show to share some exciting news with the viewers. On a recent episode, Coleen, alongside Mariella Frostrup, Denise Welch, and Brenda Edwards, revealed that an audience member, who happened to be a close friend of hers, had proposed to his partner during the commercial break. As a video of the proposal was shown, Coleen expressed how romantic and heartwarming the moment was, and the audience cheered in excitement. She wished the newly engaged couple all the best and jokingly mentioned that she would be eagerly awaiting an invitation to their wedding.

This heartwarming moment on Loose Women came after Ruth Langsford made her return to the show following her split with Eamonn Holmes. Ruth and Eamonn, former hosts of This Morning, announced their separation after 14 years of marriage. Despite the public nature of their breakup, Ruth did not address the split during her return to Loose Women, choosing to focus on the show instead. With applause from the audience, Ruth expressed her joy at being back and was warmly welcomed by her co-hosts.

Prior to Ruth’s return, it was reported that she would not delve into the details of her split with Eamonn on the show. A source close to her shared that while it had been a challenging time, Ruth was looking forward to getting back to work and continuing with her role on Loose Women, a job she loves. Ruth and Eamonn, who have a son together named Jack, had been together since 1997 and got married in 2010. Despite not being seen together publicly for a couple of years before their split, the news of their separation still came as a surprise to many fans.

The engagement announcement on the show and Ruth’s return marked emotional moments for both the hosts and the viewers. The mix of joy and support showcased the camaraderie and friendship among the Loose Women team. As the show continues to bring forth engaging discussions and heartwarming moments, viewers can look forward to more touching stories and meaningful conversations in the future episodes.