Coleen Nolan found herself in an embarrassing situation on Wednesday’s episode of Loose Women when she realized she had been looking into the wrong camera for nearly a minute. The 59-year-old, who was filling in as the host for the day, quickly apologized to viewers for her mistake.

Despite being a regular on the show, Coleen rarely takes on the role of host, and it was evident that she was out of her comfort zone. After being alerted to her error, she swiftly corrected herself and continued with the show’s agenda.

Earlier in the week, Coleen was reunited with her co-star Ruth Langsford after a few weeks apart. Ruth had taken a break following the announcement of her separation from her husband of 14 years. Fans were eager to hear Ruth’s perspective on the situation when she returned to work, but she chose not to address it on air.

Loose Women airs on ITV weekdays at 12:30pm. Despite the hiccup with the camera mishap, Coleen carried on with the show seamlessly and entertained viewers with the day’s topics. While mistakes happen to everyone, it’s how one handles the situation that truly matters, and Coleen demonstrated professionalism by owning up to her blunder and moving forward without missing a beat.